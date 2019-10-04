It's all consuming.
You'll Want to Wear Proof's Field Jacket All Autumn Long

Shep McAllister
Proof Field Jacket | $123 | Huckberry
Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’re in peak field jacket season, which normally means peak field jacket pricing season. But lo and behold, Proof’s excellent version of the versatile and utilitarian piece of outwear is over $50 off at Huckberry right now.

Inspired by the U.S. military’s M65 field jacket (which Proof calls the most famous field coat in history), the Proof Field Jacket features a water-resistant outer shell (that thankfully looks nothing like a raincoat), midweight insulation, a zip-away storm hood, and two oversized front pockets that are positioned lower than those on most field jackets.

Get it for $123 in two different colors, down from $175, with free shipping and returns.

