Every photographer has lost a lens cap or two in their lives, but with KUVRD’s new Universal Lens Cap 2.0, you’ll want to lose them on purpose.

The silicone caps come in two sizes to fit multiple lens sizes, and can work as both front and rear lens caps, or stretch to protect other gear like flashes and drones. They seem simple at first, but they’re full of nice touches, like the ability to clean them in a dishwasher, white X’s on top that you can color with a permanent marker to distinguish different lenses in your bag, and side wall columns that protect your precious glass from jostling within your bag.

The Universal Lens Cap 2.0 has already blown through its crowdfunding goal, but you can still save a lot by preordering. They’re estimated to ship in February.