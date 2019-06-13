Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

BlenderBottle Harry Potter Pro Series 28-Ounce Shaker | $13 | Amazon

You do not need to drink protein shakes to want this Harry Potter BlenderBottle. Honestly, you can just use it as an excuse to finally hit your daily quota for water intake. Right now, you can get the Deathly Hallows symbol BlenderBottle Harry Potter Pro Series 28-Ounce Shaker. A few other HP BlenderBottles are also on sale, though not every house is represented. You can also get Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw bottles for $13.