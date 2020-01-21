It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

You'll Rest Easy After Buying This Memory Foam Pillow For $16

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
2.0K
Save
Sable Memory Pillow | $16 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAU6D
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sable Memory Pillow | $16 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAU6D

Give your neck a little TLC when you crawl into bed at the end of a long workday. A new pillow will do just that. You can snag a Sable Memory Pillow for $16 on Amazon when you use promo code KINJAU6D. This Sable pillow is filled with 20% more foam than similar pillows from other brands. The purpose behind the extra foam stuffing is to allow you to adjust the pillow to the preferred height you need when sleeping.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Buy 3 Titles, Get One of Them For Free (Including Games) on Amazon

Get a Pair of Anker's True Wireless Earbuds, Now Just $30

Get a Free Add-On Camera With the Purchase of Anker's EufyCam Security System

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts