Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s doing something different with this week’s games bundle, but it seems appropriate given that it’s focused on Telltale’s choose-your-own-adventure games: They’re letting you build the bundle yourself.



All you have to do is pick three or more Telltale games from this selection, and you’ll save 75% or more off their MSRP. That means no extra games to clog up your Steam library - just titles you actually want to play. The more games you buy, the more you’ll save—bundles with five or more games are 80% off—so choose wisely.