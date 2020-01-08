You'll Never Want to Floss, But You Might Just Use This $21 Water Flosser

Panasonic Cordless Dental Water Flosser Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Panasonic C ordless D ental W ater Flosser | $21 | Amazon

For many people, flossing more may be at the top of their New Year’s resolutions. But if you’re not completely loving the experience, why not try this discounted Panasonic water flosser? Water flossing is an easier, more effective, and less agonizing way to clean between your teeth. And if that’s not enough to sell you on it, this $21 price is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular item.

So, pick yours up and maybe the next time your dentist asks how often you floss, you won’t have to lie.