It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

You'll Never Want to Floss, But You Might Just Use This $21 Water Flosser

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
537
1
Save
Panasonic Cordless Dental Water Flosser | $21 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Panasonic Cordless Dental Water Flosser | $21 | Amazon

For many people, flossing more may be at the top of their New Year’s resolutions. But if you’re not completely loving the experience, why not try this discounted Panasonic water flosser? Water flossing is an easier, more effective, and less agonizing way to clean between your teeth. And if that’s not enough to sell you on it, this $21 price is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular item.

Advertisement

So, pick yours up and maybe the next time your dentist asks how often you floss, you won’t have to lie.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Don't Leave For Your Next Vacation Before Getting This Discounted 26" GoPenguin Luggage

Save Big on TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Wireless Earbuds [Exclusive]

Add a Year To Your PlayStation Plus Membership For Just $38

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts