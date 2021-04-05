You'll Never See This Persona 5 Strikers Price Cut Coming (It's $40)

It's all consuming.
charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been over a month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $40 at Best Buy and the Switch version even includes a Steelbook case. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.