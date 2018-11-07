Water flossing is an easier (and they would argue more effective) way to “floss” between your teeth, and Amazon is offering the popular Panasonic portable oral irrigator for $28 today, or even less if you use Subscribe & Save (why is this on Subscribe & Save?!). That’s the best price of the year, so your teeth and your wallet will thank you.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.