Panasonic Oral Irrigator Portable Water Flosser | $28 | Amazon
Water flossing is an easier (and they would argue more effective) way to “floss” between your teeth, and Amazon is offering the popular Panasonic portable oral irrigator for $28 today, or even less if you use Subscribe & Save (why is this on Subscribe & Save?!). That’s the best price of the year, so your teeth and your wallet will thank you.