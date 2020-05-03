You'll Never Need to Borrow a Drill Again With Bosch's $99 Combo Kit

Bosch 2-Tool Combo Kit Photo : Bosch

Bosch 2-Tool Combo Kit | $99 | Amazon | Discount applied at checkout

I never have a drill when I need one. Which isn’t very often, but the task of finding someone that actually HAS a drill and will let me borrow it is enough of a struggle in itself to make me want to get one. Well, Bosch is currently having a sale on their drill and impact driver combo kit. I’m not exactly sure what an impact driver is, but I’ve probably needed it at some point, too.

Advertisement

Anyway, these small handheld tools usually retail for $149, but they’re on sale for $119. But, a current Bosch promotion takes an additional $20 off at checkout, bringing the total for this set down to $99. That’s a pretty great deal for two power tools!

Advertisement