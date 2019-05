Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Look, we’re not here to judge you if you haven’t been brushing your teeth twice a day. If you need to step up your dental hygiene habits, an electric toothbrush is the way to go. The Oral-B Pro 1000 Power Electric Toothbrush will do all of the hard work when it comes to getting rid of built up plaque. Right now, you can clip the coupon to get $10 off of this rechargeable toothbrush.