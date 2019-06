Photo: Amazon

Dash Mini Heart Maker Waffle Iron | $12 | Amazon

There is no greater way to show someone you love them than making them breakfast. I’m not talking boring scrambled eggs. If you love someone, you better make them waffles. You can truly show them how much you care with a bunch of mini heart waffles since the red Dash Mini Heart Maker Waffle Iron is $3 off right now.