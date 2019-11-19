You'll Definitely Make the "Nice List" When You Buy This Mrs. Claus Funko

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Funko Pop!: Holiday - Mrs. Claus | $7 | Amazon
Everyone might think Santa Claus is the star of Christmas, and sure he puts in a lot of work, but Mrs. Claus is the real MVP. If you love her, you can get this Funko Pop!: Holiday - Mrs. Claus for a few bucks off on Amazon. TBH, the real reason to buy this is that you’ll get Candy Cane as well, Mr’s Claus’s tiny white and red kitten.