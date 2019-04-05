You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be utterly impressive, and spellbindingly beautiful to look at too. Now, they’re offering our readers and exclusive deal: use promo code KKECRSUK at checkout to slice $31 off the price, bringing it down to $69. Nice.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
You'll Catch Yourself Staring At This $69 Japanese Chef's Knife [Exclusive]
You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be utterly impressive, and spellbindingly beautiful to look at too. Now, they’re offering our readers and exclusive deal: use promo code KKECRSUK at checkout to slice $31 off the price, bringing it down to $69. Nice.