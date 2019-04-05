Kyoku Daimyo 8&quot; Damascus Steel Chef’s Knife | $69 | Amazon | Promo code KKECRSUK
Photo: Amazon

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be utterly impressive, and spellbindingly beautiful to look at too. Now, they’re offering our readers and exclusive deal: use promo code KKECRSUK at checkout to slice $31 off the price, bringing it down to $69. Nice.