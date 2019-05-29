When faced with restrictions on what you can bring into stadiums, the choice is clear: Get a clear bag! They’re usually allowed in, and right now, a selection of them are really, really cheap on Amazon. Transparent crossbody bags, totes, and even a fanny pack are up for grabs for under $7 with corresponding promo code (see the photo caption or the insets below for all the info), and don’t forget to clip the 5% off coupon for even more savings. Do I make myself clear?
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
You'll Be in the Clear at Your Next Stadium Event With These Discounted Transparent Bags From Amazon
When faced with restrictions on what you can bring into stadiums, the choice is clear: Get a clear bag! They’re usually allowed in, and right now, a selection of them are really, really cheap on Amazon. Transparent crossbody bags, totes, and even a fanny pack are up for grabs for under $7 with corresponding promo code (see the photo caption or the insets below for all the info), and don’t forget to clip the 5% off coupon for even more savings. Do I make myself clear?