Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s nothing more classic than a Burberry trench, and today, you can add one to your wardrobe for less than $1,000—if you hurry. Nordstrom Rack is marking down coats, clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories by the iconic British designer, but the best items are selling out fast. So if you’re mad about that Burberry plaid, cross the pond and shop this sale ASAP.