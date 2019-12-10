You'll Always Sleep On the Cool Side When You Get This Ventilated Gel Pillow For $24

WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow

Photo : Amazon

WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow | $24 | Amazon

Do you sleep like a human-sized furnace? Give that heat a place to disperse when you sleep, so your pillow is burning hot when you wake up. You can grab yourself a WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow for $24 (around $12 off) on Amazon. The ventilated cushion design allows for maximum airflow while you’re sleeping.