LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Photo : Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter | $12 | Amazon

If you’re going hiking or camping, you absolutely need access to clean water. You can get yourself a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for only $12 on Amazon. It cleanses 1, 000 liters of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals and does not require batteries for filtration. No emergency preparedness kit (at home, in your car, or backpack) is complete without one of these!