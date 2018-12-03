Star Wars: The Blueprints | $43 | Amazon

This is the Star Wars gift idea you’ve been looking for. Star Wars: The Blueprints is the ultimate coffee table book for any fan of the series, and at $43, it’s never been cheaper on Amazon than it is right now. The book features 250 insanely detailed blueprints of the ships and locations you know and love, 500 full-color photographs and illustrations, and 10 gatefolds that fold out for an immersive experience.