You'd Be a Titanfool to Not Buy Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition for $3

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Image : EA

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition | $3 | Amazon

Here’s the literal best deal you will ever see on the internet, period. You can currently buy the Xbox version of Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition for $3. That’s no typo. $3. I can’t express enough how stellar this deal is. Titanfall 2 is a fantastic first-person shooter from Respawn that features fast-paced gunplay and heavy-hitting mech battles. If multiplayer shooters aren’t your thing, it features a fantastic single-player campaign that you need to play. It’s short and sweet, so you can knock it out in a day or two. You’re getting a standout AAA title for the cost of a phone app here. For the love of God, if you have yet to play this game, don’t miss out on this.