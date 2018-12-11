Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Everyone likes the idea of growing their own vegetables and cooking delicious garden-to-table meals, like something out of a magazine. But not all of us have the space for a backyard garden, let alone the correct climate, or even the requisite skills. Enter the AeroGarden Harvest, now on sale for an all-time low $80 as part of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.

