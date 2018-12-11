Everyone likes the idea of growing their own vegetables and cooking delicious garden-to-table meals, like something out of a magazine. But not all of us have the space for a backyard garden, let alone the correct climate, or even the requisite skills. Enter the AeroGarden Harvest, now on sale for an all-time low $80 as part of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.
Each kit comes with six seed pods to get you started, but AeroGardens can be used to grow everything from herbs to salad greens to full-on vegetables like tomatoes, so feel free to mix and match. The garden maintains the correct light levels to promote fast plant growth, so all you have to do is add water when it tells you to. Well that, and eat the
fruits vegetables of your labor, of course.