Bar none, Sport-Brella is the ultimate beach umbrella, and Amazon’s discounting the blue model for just $28 today, easily the best price we’ve ever seen. I know it’s cold out, and you have no interest in using this thing right now, but you could stash it in your garage until beach season comes around again, or even give it as a gift.



Unlike a regular umbrella, Sport-Brella leans backwards and attaches to the sand with stakes, creating a kind of semi-private cocoon with enough space for a couple of chairs and a cooler. Best of all, it sets up in about five minutes (once you know what you’re doing), and can provide a full day’s worth of privacy and sun protection. Today’s price isn’t the best we’ve ever seen, but it’s a solid deal if you have a beach trip on the horizon.