You Won't Need Buffers Where You're Going With $60 off This Speedy Netgear Router

Netgear Nighthawk A6X Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Netgear Nighthawk A6X | $240 | Amazon

Quarantine has been a fun way to get to know more about those around you. For instance, I’ve learned that my parents’s router is a master at dropping the ball once you’re anywhere beyond the living room. When you’re working remotely and trying to keep up with your coworkers on every call, this can be frustrating. A strong router can help, and they won’t always cost you top dollar. Netgear’s Nighthawk A6X router offers a signal up to 2,000sqt feet, with speeds suitable for Zoomin’ and streamin’. Typically, it’d cost you about $300, but right now it’s down to $240 on Amazon.