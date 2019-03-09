Photo: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

While it’s not as sexy as Casper’s new Glow Lamp, the Philips Wake-Up light is a top seller for a reason. Its sunlight-simulating light will slowly brighten for 30 minutes prior to your wake-up time, which should get you out of deep, dream-filled REM sleep before your alarm goes off, which helps you feel refreshed in the morning, rather than like garbage.

Normally priced at $50, it’s down to $39 on Amazon right now, just $4 shy of an all-time low price.