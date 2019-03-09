Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
While it’s not as sexy as Casper’s new Glow Lamp, the Philips Wake-Up light is a top seller for a reason. Its sunlight-simulating light will slowly brighten for 30 minutes prior to your wake-up time, which should get you out of deep, dream-filled REM sleep before your alarm goes off, which helps you feel refreshed in the morning, rather than like garbage.
Normally priced at $50, it’s down to $39 on Amazon right now, just $4 shy of an all-time low price.