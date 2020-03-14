It's all consuming.
You Won't be Blue with $10 Oars + Alps Soap

Elizabeth Henges
Blue Charcoal Oars Bar Soap | $10 | Oars + Alps
Blue Charcoal Oars Bar Soap | $10 | Oars + Alps

Look, sometimes you just need some good soap. Soap bars and body wash sold in stores tend to have a lot of chemicals in them, which can irritate and cry out skin. Oars + Alps bar soap, on the other had, exfoliates and cleans with natural ingredients. And the soap is blue! That has to account for something.

Oars + Alps also offers peppermint and shea butter bars, if exfoliation (and dark blue) isn’t your thing. They’re all $10, down from their $15 MSRP.

