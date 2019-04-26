Photo: Urban Outfitters

Like most things in life, blankets are a necessity. We should all strive to collect as many throw blankets as humanly possible. You never know when you’re going to have a guest over that gets chilly! You don’t want to give them a scratchy and uncomfortable blanket, do you?

If you’re always on the prowl for a new blanket, Urban Outfitters Amped Fleece Fringe Trim Throw Blanket is $50 right now (which is $10 off). This blanket looks so soft, I am actually getting sleepy the longer I imagine myself wrapped up in it. The 60"x50" blanket comes in four colors: blue, gold, light gray, and mauve. The gold definitely gives off more of a dark mustard vibe, but could totally work in a boho-themed space.