You Want a Freakin' 3D Printer? Monoprice Has One On Sale For Just $200

MP Mini Resin 3D Printer | $200 | Monoprice
3D printers are so cool. They’re also stupid expensive, though. But this week, Monoprice has a mini 3D-printer for just $200, which is 60% off its normal price. You can print all sorts of cool things with it!
Sure, it’s not a huge 3D printer so you probably can’t print out car parts or veins for the heart or whatever, but it’ll probably suit an average person’s needs or wants pretty well. This deal also comes with some resin, which you’ll need to... you know, actually print things out.
If you’re mulling it over, this sale lasts until July 5. Don’t wait too long, though!