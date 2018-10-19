25% off Under Armour Swacket
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Get the waterproof protection you want, with the broken-in comfort and breathability of a sweatshirt with Under Armour’s famous Swackets (yes, they’re really called that). Right now, they’re taking 25% off all their styles of swackets (that never gets less awkward to type), and stay warm and dry all through the fall.