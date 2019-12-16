It's all consuming.
You Still Have Time to Get a Discounted KitchenAid For All Of Your Holiday Baking

Ana Suarez
KitchenAid Gold Box | Amazon
KitchenAid Gold Box | Amazon

The holidays are a week away, but thanks to Amazon Prime, you still have plenty of time to get gifts and holiday cooking essentials. If you have a mountain of baking to get done, get yourself a KitchenAid during today’s Gold Box. The Artisan Design Series model with a glass bowl in Candy Apple Red and Azure Blue are both marked down to $240. That’s almost $200 off!

Just remember, this is a Gold Box, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

