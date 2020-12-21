It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
You Shouldn't Be Going Traveling, But If You Do, Grab an Aukey Adapter

Aukey 2300W Travel Adapter with 18W PD | $16 | Amazon | Promo code EUZ2HPWH+Clip Coupon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Like I said in the hed, you really shouldn’t be traveling. Like, that’s the best way to catch and spread the ‘Rona during the panoramic. But if you’re already planning on going on trips after you get vaccinated like the rest of modern society, you should check out the Aukey Travel Adapter. It’s 2300W with 18W PD and can instantly transform into American, European, or Asian outlets with the flick of your fingers. You’ll also be able to plug in your USB-C cord for faster charging. It’s only $16 with the code EUZ2HPWH and a clipped coupon.

Again, don’t travel, but if you absolutely have to, do it smartly and quarantine once you get there.

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

