You Shouldn't Be Going Traveling, But If You Do, Grab an Aukey Adapter

Like I said in the hed, you really shouldn’t be traveling. Like, that’s the best way to catch and spread the ‘Rona during the panoramic. But if you’re already planning on going on trips after you get vaccinated like the rest of modern society, you should check out the Aukey Travel Adapter. It’s 2300W with 18W PD and can instantly transform into American, European, or Asian outlets with the flick of your fingers. You’ll also be able to plug in your USB-C cord for faster charging. It’s only $16 with the code EUZ2HPWH and a c lipped c oupon.



Again, don’t travel, but if you absolutely have to, do it smartly and quarantine once you get there.