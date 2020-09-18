You Should Still Be Cleaning Your Hands No Matter Where You Go so Grab Two Big Bottles of Hand Sanitizer for Just $15

SupplyAid 2 Pack Hand Sanitizer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

SupplyAid 2 Pack Hand Sanitizer | $15 | Amazon Gold Box



K eeping your hands clean should just be standard and it’s hard to believe this wasn’t a practice for most before all of this . But given where we currently are it’s probably not a bad idea to have a few bottles of hand sanitizer around. This two-pack of sixteen-ounce bottles from SupplyAid is just $15 right now.

These bottles are full of highly formulated ethyl alcohol that will kill up to 99.9% of germs. It dries quickly without being sticky or sucking moisture out of your hands. This is because there’s aloe combined with the powerful bacteria-killing concoction. SupplyAid is FDA approved which means this is the good stuff, not the methanol stuff you should be avoiding.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

