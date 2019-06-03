Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Belkin Surge Protector Gold Box | Amazon

Did you know that surge protectors wear out over time? It’s true. So if you haven’t replaced yours since college, today’s a great chance to fix that.

Surge protectors and power strips of all shapes and sizes from Belkin are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, including one of our readers’ favorite home theater surge protectors, a small one for your desk with built-in USB ports, and a clever one with pivoting ports that can accommodate large plugs behind furniture. For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon.