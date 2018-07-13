Belkin’s 12-outlet surge protector is one of our readers’ favorites (and the one I use behind my TV), and Prime members can get it for $14 today, or 20% off. Just note that you won’t see the final price until you get to checkout. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, now might be the time.
You Should Probably Replace Your Surge Protector, So Save 20% On a Great One
