Photo: Anker

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker Surge Protector | $26 | Amazon

Anker makes surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $27 today, or about $8 less than usual. The PowerPort Power Strip includes 12 AC outlets and (naturally) three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.