You Should Be Wearing Sunscreen Every Day and Dermstore Has Just What You Need

Top Recommended Sunscreens Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Top Recommended Sunscreens | Dermstore



If you put on a high SPF before you hit the beach, excellent! You’re doing a great job. But what If I told you the majority of your exposure to the sun it’s actually just being out an about every day. It’s really important to keep your skin protected all the time not just in the summer. Here is Dermstore’s three top recommended sunscreens for a variety of skin types.

Advertisement

If you have oily skin or are prone to breakouts the idea of putting something heavy on your skin can be a scary one. EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($36) is oil-free, lightweight, and beloved by Dermstore customers. It’s a midlevel SPF with moisturizing hyaluronic acid to keep your skin from getting fussy. Another good day to day brand for normal skin is SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 ($34) . This one is also mid-level strength and tinted. Some reviewers said they didn’t even have to wear foundation with it. It’s also water-resistant for up to forty minutes so it works with the beach nicely. And for those with dry skin, IMAGE Skincare’s Prevention Daily Hydrating Moisturizer SPF 30 ($44) is number one. It’s got zinc oxide and a blend of ingredients to ensure your skin doesn’t dry out while putting moisture in and giving you great everyday protection.

Remember the FDA recommends reapplying sunscreen every two hours. That I did not know.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders.