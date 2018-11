Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Please take several seats. Seriously, go ahead and buy more than one chair. Amazon’s 1-day sale on chairs and furniture will be over before you know it, and how will you feel about your life choices if you put off shopping and miss the deals? The mid-century styles are especially cool, but you can also choose more standard seating in case your office isn’t into being “hip” and “with it.”