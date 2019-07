Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The Day Market Tote | $125 | Everlane

The Day Square Tote | $125 | Everlane

If it’s good enough for Duchess of Sussex Megan Markle, it’s good enough for us non-royals, too. The Everlane Day Market Tote (in its full range of colors, including Rose, Navy, and Saddle) and the Day Square Tote (in both the Cognac and Black colorways) are both up for grabs for the discounted price of $125. It’s a big win for those of us who are style queens, but unfortunately lack the bank account of a monarch.