Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Daily Facial Cleanser | $14 | Amazon

For Prime Day, a bunch of Cetaphil skincare products are deeply discounted. So, you’re going to want to stock up ASAP. If you love Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Cleanser, a two-pack is only $14 right now. You can keep your skin moisturized day and night when you buy the Daily Hydrating Lotion for $10 and the Rich Hydrating Night Cream for $9. If you’re looking for a moisturizer with SPF, since it is summer, after all, the Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 15 is $17 for a pack of two.

