It is literally no surprise to anyone who has ever worked in an office that sitting in a desk chair sucks. Even if your chair isn’t totally uncomfortable, it still can do a number on your back and overall health to sit down for your entire work day. If you often find your lower back is killing you after sitting down from 9 to 5, you might want to invest in a seat cushion.

Right now, you can get the ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion for $30, when you clip the $5 coupon. Anyone who has had a tailbone injury will be in heaven with this cushion, as it has memory foam and orthopedic gel. The cushion has a non-slip rubber bottom, which is great for people who tend to fidget around in their seat during the day.