You Need More Green Stuff in Your Belly, Get Some With $20 off a NutriBullet

Morning smoothies have changed my life. I just grab a big bag of frozen fruit and a handful of kale (because, really, how else are you supposed to eat something so bland?), toss them into a blender with some water, and BOOM—you have an instant breakfast that’ll make your taste buds AND your doctor happy. You can be just like me if you buy this NutriBullet, which is $80 at Amazon following a $20 discount.

