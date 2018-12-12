Crucial MX500 500GB 2.5 Inch Internal SSD | $65 | Amazon
Crucial MX500 1TB 2.5 Inch Internal SSD | $119 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.   

It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.

SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. Crucial’s 1TB model is marked down to an all-time low of $119 on Amazon and the smaller 500GB version is $65 (save more if you clip the coupon), so correct this manufacturer wrong right now.

You deserve better. 