It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.
SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. Crucial’s 1TB model is marked down to an all-time low of $119 on Amazon and the smaller 500GB version is $65 (save more if you clip the coupon), so correct this manufacturer wrong right now.
You deserve better.