Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

AmazonBasics 6-Sheet Shredder | $32 | Amazon

A shredder is one of those things that everyone kind of has to have, if only because of the sheer amount of personal information that comes into our mailboxes on a daily basis. Kind of like how we all, as a society, have just accepted that we get a dozen spam phone calls a day.



Advertisement

Anyway! AmazonBasics shredders are really good (I’ve used one for many years), and this one’s within a couple bucks of its best price ever.