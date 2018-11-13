Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Pop quiz: Which is the correct term, ping pong or table tennis? It’s actually a trick question with a complicated answer — they’re different games, or maybe they’re not, depending on who you ask — but what’s not complicated is today’s Amazon sale on JOOLA ping pong gear. It features several strong price drops and even one all-time low (this retractable net for $10), so your domicile can finally become the pingy pongy party destination you’ve always dreamed of. We’ve even got the first song for your playlist.

