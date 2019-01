Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Packing your lunch for work is a great way to eat healthy and save money, and this stacking, microwavable bento set makes it easy. Use code H3FEQU4I to get the set for $13, which includes two containers, two vented lids, and stainless steel utensils. And once you get home, it’s dishwasher safe too, so you can transition straight into your sweatpants-and-Netflix comatose state.