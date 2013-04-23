You Know You Want Candles, Get $20 Off Your Purchase of $45 at Yankee Candle

$20 off a purchase of $45, $50 off $100, and $75 off $150 | Yankee Candle



What’s up, it’s your favorite candle-obsessed Kinja Deals editor. Here to tell you that Yankee Candle has an other deal. Right now, you can get $20 off a purchase of $45, $50 off $100, and $75 off $150 at Yankee Candle when you use promo code FALLDL19. Don’t wait for me to say more, go stock up on all the fall-scented candles you were already planning to buy.