Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

TCL 75" TV | $800 | Amazon

So, you want a big TV. Actually, scratch that. You want a TV that’s too big. A TV that fills your peripheral vision. A TV that will ensure that you never have to schlep to a friend’s house to watch a game, because everyone will want to come to you.



Advertisement

What you want is a 75" TV, which might not sound that much bigger than a standard 55" TV, but is actually about 86" larger. This one from TCL is only $800 on Amazon right now, which is roughly on par with the cheapest 4K TVs of this size that we’ve seen, but with the added benefits of Roku software and HDR10 support. It’s not a high-end set, but it’s good enough for most everyone.