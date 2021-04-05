It's all consuming.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle Deals

You Know White Boy Summer Is Coming When There's a Callaway Sale, Get up to 35% off Golf Balls and Accessories

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

This sun is shining, the temperatures are up, golf courses are open and relatively safe. Don’t show up looking rough; update your gear for this season on the green. Today Amazon has almost one hundred accessories from Callaway, king of all you need. Grab up to 35% off balls, hats, and gloves. Meeting your pals with banged-up balls, faded visors, or holey gloves can make for an embarrassing tee time. Get all the extras for a little less so you can be on par with your classy bros. There are tons of hats and visors included, so if you’re a person who likes to match everything, there’s a color for you.

These will all ship for free for Prime members.

Sheilah Villari

