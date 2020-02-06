It's all consuming.
You Know What's Poppin'? This Discounted Popcorn Popper, Pops

Tercius
Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper | $9 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper | $9 | Amazon

As far as single-use kitchen gadgets go, popcorn poppers stands above everything else. Unlike the rest of the garbage out there, popcorn poppers are genuinely useful; they do the job they promise, save you money in the long run, and you’re guaranteed to keep using it (just as long as like popcorn, of course.)

Right now, the Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper is down to just $9, the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. One neat thing about this 1.5 quart, snack size model: the silicone lid doubles as measuring cup. Neato.

And honestly, I love my stove top, coconut oil and nutritional yeast popcorn—but it’s finicky and it doesn’t always come out just right. This makes it foolproof, and for $9 it’s a discounted investment, especially if you start buying bulk popcorn. (Yo, don’t forget the Flavorcol!)

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

