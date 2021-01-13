It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
You Know What Must Be Done With This $120 Avengers Stormbreaker Replica

Giovanni Colantonio
Avengers: Endgame Stormbreaker Axe | $120 | GameStop
Image: GameStop
If you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame, you know exactly what must be done with this Stormbreaker replica. If you don’t, I won’t spoil it for you. Instead, I’ll just let you know that this is a big axe wielded by Thor in the films. Does he use it to chop down a cherry tree? Or split a few logs for the fire? Who’s to say. What I can say is that GameStop is currently selling it 40% off, taking the price down t $120. The axe lights up and plays sound effects too, so you can really feel like Thor as he’s about to do what must be done. Okay, this isn’t a real axe, so it’s not sharp enough to do you know what, but I’m sure your kids (or you) can find plenty of ways to cause damage with it nonetheless.

