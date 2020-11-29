You Know What I Feel Like? A Mother Effin' Beer. This 115-Can Beverage Cooler Is $90 Off

Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler Graphic : Gabe Carey

Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler | $190 | Best Buy

Looking to spruce up your Man Zone? Then turn on some royalty-free football for this stainless steel beverage cooler, now 32% off at Best Buy. Measuring 33" x 19" x 33", this bespoke mini fridge packs enough square footage to pack 115 brewskies at a time, so you can crack that shit, let it set, and enjoy that nice touchdown celebration coming up with a beer in your hand a bro by your side.