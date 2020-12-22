You Have Two Days Left to Grab 20% off Qualifying Items at Ulta

20% off Qualifying Items 851679 Image : Ulta

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

20% off Qualifying Items | Ulta Beauty | Use Code 851679



This is one of those deals that are really great but take a bit of patience and finagling. Until December 24 take 20% off qualifying items with the code 851679. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good deals running . But after playing around there are still quite a few items that this code will work with.

Advertisement

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the discount code . This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps cleanse, exfoliat e, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

G/O Media may get a commission Pixi Purifying Trio Kit Buy for $18 from Ulta Use the promo code 851679

Advertisement

Post-holiday stress or even just general 2020 stress calls for a moment of self-care and a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

G/O Media may get a commission da Bomb Candy Bath Bomb Buy for $6 from Ulta Use the promo code 851679

Free shipping on all orders over $35.